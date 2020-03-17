Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland will be lenient towards tax payers because of Corona virus

In connection with the Corona virus, Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland will exercise leniency when it comes to assessment and objection procedures and the collection of taxes from tax payers from Bonaire. St. Eustatius and Saba that cannot meet their obligations as a result of measures taken to combat the virus.

This leniency concerns affected businesses as well as individuals of the three islands. Within the boundaries of its legislative and regulatory framework, Belastingdienst will discuss the possibilities of leniency with the affected taxpayers on an individual basis.

Tax payers who believe that they are eligible for an individual arrangement can contact the Belastingdienst on Bonaire via telephone number +599 715 8585, on St. Eustatius via telephone number+599 318 3325 or +599 318 3326 and on Saba telephone number +599 416 3941 or +599 416 3942.

RCN