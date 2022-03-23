BCN received many income tax returns

As of February, the Caribbean Netherlands Tax Authority (“Belas­tingdienst”) BCN started sending out invitations for taxpayers in the Carib­bean Netherlands islands of Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire to file tax returns.

This year, the tax return must be submitted to the tax authorities no later than May 16.

Online declaration can be done via www.MijnCN.nl . The se­curity and efficiency of the online services can be better guaranteed via this platform, it was stated in a press release.

“Last year many taxpayers filed their returns online. We hope that it will happen again this year,” it added. The advantage of filing a declaration online is that it is faster and easier, and in most cases the taxpayer will immediately see how much money they will receive or have to pay. A confirmation is also sent immediately (digitally) when the decla­ration has been submitted. Persons can log in at m ij ncn.nl/mijncn-diensten/ belastingdienst-caribisch­nederland. Those who do not have an account yet can create one there.

The sequence of submis­sion is taken into account when processing. It may take a little longer before an assessment is received if it is busier, the declaration is a little more laborious or if it raises questions. If the taxpayer submits his or her tax return before May 16, it will be processed as soon as possible, but no later than November 1.

“This means that, even if you are entitled to a refund, your tax return can be pro­cessed until November 1 at the latest. You will get your money back after the decla­ration has been processed. We ask you to be patient and to not contact the tax authorities yourself. We are working hard to process all declarations as quickly as possible,” it was stated in the release.

The Daily Herald.