Bank sees clients on islands as risk

ABN AMRO sees residents of Curacao, Bo­naire, St. Maarten, St. Eustati­us and Saba as risky and there­fore no longer wants them as customers. The five islands are considered by the bank (of which the Netherlands is majority shareholder) as areas with a high level of corrup­tion or other criminal activ­ity, reported caretaker Dutch Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra in a letter to the Sec­ond Chamber of Parliament in The Hague.

The bank makes an exception for Aruba, which is assigned a “neutral risk score.” Although people there cannot open a new account, existing ones have not been cancelled.

ABN AMRO has also sus­pended the termination of its relationship with clients on the other five islands because of a private member’s bill that grants Dutch citizens abroad the right to a basic current ac­count in their homeland.

The Daily Herald.