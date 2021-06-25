Bank sees clients on islands as risk

ABN AMRO sees residents of Curacao, Bonaire, St. Maarten, St. Eustatius and Saba as risky and therefore no longer wants them as customers. The five islands are considered by the bank (of which the Netherlands is majority shareholder) as areas with a high level of corruption or other criminal activity, reported caretaker Dutch Minister of Finance Wopke Hoekstra in a letter to the Second Chamber of Parliament in The Hague.
The bank makes an exception for Aruba, which is assigned a “neutral risk score.” Although people there cannot open a new account, existing ones have not been cancelled.
ABN AMRO has also suspended the termination of its relationship with clients on the other five islands because of a private member’s bill that grants Dutch citizens abroad the right to a basic current account in their homeland.
The Daily Herald.