“Back to the Tropicbirds”: Tonight, Jan 9, presentation by Michiel Boeken & Mardik Leopold

Presentation by Michiel Boeken and Mardik Leopold.

Thursday January 9, 5.00 PM, Longhaul Restaurant

In 2011-2012 ecologist Boeken monitored the Red-billed Tropicbirds of Saba in his free time, working as principal of SCS. He discovered no chick grew older than a few days at the south side of the island, due to predation by feral cats.

Together with seabird biologist Mardik Leopold he revisited Saba during the past four weeks, to compare the current situation with that of eight years ago.

In the presentation they will show what they have done, and present some good as well as some bad news on Saba’s tropicbirds.