As of January 10, St. Maarten will roll out the mandatory health coverage for visitors that authorities said is “very affordable” and assures tourists “a relaxing and safe vacation.” Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Maarten wants to ensure that all visitors are properly protected and have advanced protection in case they test positive while vacationing in the country, it was stated in a press release. The insurance is required for all foreign nationals with the exception of visitors who arrive and leave the same day, crew members and transit/transfer passengers who don’t need to recheck their luggage.

A flat premium of $30 is charged for stays not exceeding 180 days. The premium is non-refundable, unless you’ve made a duplicate purchase or if you canceled your trip to St. Maarten. The premium must be paid every time you re-enter St. Maarten.

“A visitor who tests positive for COVID-19 in St. Maarten, will have very few if any, out-of-pocket expenses, giving the visitors peace of mind in case they test positive, and if they cannot be assisted in St. Maarten, the SXM Protection Plan covers also medical evacuation costs.” The overall maximum limit for all benefits together, except medical evacuation, for the mandatory health coverage for visitors dubbed the “SXM Protection Plan”, is US $50,000.

Coverage for emergency medical evacuation to the nearest qualified hospital to prevent loss of life is up to a maximum limit of US $20,000, provided the patient cannot be treated locally in St. Maarten. In the case of hospitalization, the expenses to treat severe COVID-19 symptoms include specialist fees, diagnostic X-rays, lab expenses and nursing costs, and the cost of specialized transportation of a COVID-19-infected person.

It also covers a maximum sub-limit of US $125 per day, for a maximum of 14 days, in case of a positive COVID-19 test result and intensive care unit charges for treatment of a critical ailment caused by COVID-19. It also covers costs of doctor consults and a maximum of four medically necessary COVID-19 tests as an outpatient with a sub-limit of $75 per test. Tests are only covered with a referral from the St. Maarten government’s Health Department. Preventive government-mandated quarantines for fellow travelers and those who tested negative are not covered.

The St. Maarten Visitors Protection Plan is sold and processed via the mandatory online health form at www.stmaartenentry.com. For detailed information on the St. Maarten Visitors Protection Plan, visit www.sxmprotectionplan.com.