ARS: St. Martin records one additional COVID 19 case

St. Martin and St. Barths recorded one additional coronavirus COVID-19 case each on Saturday, March 28, regional health agency ARS confirmed, bringing active cases in St. Martin to 12. The two new respective cases are confined to their homes in St. Martin and St. Barths.

Five patients are currently in the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital and two were previously transferred to the University Hospital in Guadeloupe. One patient has been evacuated to his country of origin (USA). Five others are confined to their homes in St. Martin. St. Barths has five cases, all confined to their homes.

The Daily Herald.