Appreciation Day employees Belastingdienst/CN results in limiting services on October 9th

On October 10th , the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland will celebrate 10 years of the constitutional change on the islands of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

The Appreciation Day of the employees of RCN is also celebrated on this date. Given the special circumstances on the island and within BCN, this historical date cannot be celebrated this year as it should be.

In this context, the Belastingdienst / CN gives its employees on all three islands, off in the afternoon on Friday, October 9th .

As of Monday, October 12th , we will be at your service again, on Saba between 8 AM and 2 PM at the Tax Office and on St. Eustatius between 8 AM and 2 PM, by appointment only. Appointments can be made at 3183325 or 3183326. A maximum of 2 people inside at a time, whereas a mouth mask is required.

Belastingdienst/cn