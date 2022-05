The Community Development Department and the Action Group present the Anti-bullying Week from May 16th to the 20th.

Various activities will be organized at the Sacred Heart School and for the Afterschool Care. This year’s theme of the Anti-bullying Week is: Do not blurt what might hurt.

Bullying is a very important topic to address and discuss because it does a lot of harm to people. Everyone is encouraged to participate in next week’s activities.

