Annual Fireworks Display Monday, Dec. 28

Saba people can again look forward to a professional firework display at the airport this year.

The annual firework show will take place on Monday, December 28, at 7:00pm. The event is especially for families, children, and the elderly who otherwise might not see the fireworks display on New Year’s Eve.

Monday’s display is being financed by the Public Entity Saba with sponsoring of Saba Electric SEC, local telecommunication company Satel and Choi Enterprises. The Police Force KPCN and the Fire Department have been informed about the event and will provide assistance where needed. A road closure will be in place for people’s safety.

The public is asked to park above Stanford’s, facing up, on the left side of the road. According to the public entity, this will create a safer atmosphere in the event emergency vehicles have to pass and an evacuation is needed.

GIS