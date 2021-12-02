Announcement for the Commercial Operating Boat owners and operators in Caribbean Netherlands

The Harbourmasters of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, Saba, and the Netherlands Shipping Inspectorate Caribbean Netherlands (NSI-CN) like to inform the boat owners and operators of the local commercial operating vessels operating under article 41b of the regulation seagoing vessels, the so-called Annex 6 vessels, about the following.

As from January 1st, 2022 the new Seafarers regulation will come into force. The implication of this new regulation for the Annex 6 vessels is the requirement for a Boat master grade 3 license.

As indicated in personal- and group meetings, this requirement has a 3 years phase-in period. That means that from January 1st, 2025 every Annex 6 vessel needs to have, at least, one person with a Boat master grade 3 license onboard.

The new regulation is published in The Government Gazette and available on the Internet (Google -> stcrt-2021-38007).

Kind regards,

Gunther Flanegin, Harbourmaster Bonaire

Gilberto Maduro, Harbourmaster St. Eustatius

Travis Johnson, Harbourmaster Saba

Koert Heidergott, NSI-CN Bonaire

Luc van Osch, NSI-CN St. Eustatius