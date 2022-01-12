Animal Registration Fee 2022

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba would like to inform the public of the following:

Based on the Island Ordinance Identification and Registration of Livestock and Pets 2004, all animal owners must pay an annual identification and registration fee.

The Executive Council has mandated collecting the fee above to the Saba Foundation for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA).

All animal owners are requested to pay the fee for 2022 at the SFPCA Clinic in the Agriculture Building every Monday evening from 5 pm ­7 pm until June 30th, 2022.

Persons coming to pay should bring the ISO chip number(s) or the pet(s) to the clinic for chip scanning or insertion. Non-Saban chips are also accepted.

The fee (per animal) is as follows:

Altered animals (spayed or neutered): 10.00 USD

Unaltered : 100.00 USD

The Executive Council of the Public Entity Saba