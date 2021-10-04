AMENDMENT PROCEDURE ATTESTATIE DE VITA

As of the first of November 2021 an important change will take place for recipients of the General Old Age Pension (AOV) who live on Bonaire, Saba, St. Eustatius, Aruba, Curaçao and St. Maarten. As of that date they no longer have to submit a proof of life (Attestatie de Vita, AdV) twice a year to the institution(s) from which they receive AOV. Provided that they reside on one of the mentioned islands and also receive AOV from one (or more) of the six islands.

From now on, the AOV paying agencies of the six islands will use data from the local civil register. This relieves pensioners of the former Antillean islands as they no longer have to submit an AdV twice a year. It is extremely important that they ensure that their data is complete and correctly registered with the civil registration’s office of the island where they live. This mainly concerns their address and marital status.

Retirees who live in the European Netherlands and who receive AOV from (one of) the islands must still submit an AdV twice a year in the usual period to the institution(s) from which they receive AOV. Retirees who live on one of the six islands but who (partly) receive AOV from the European Netherlands must, as usual, submit their AdV to the institution in the European Netherlands..

For questions about the new procedure on the six islands, the authorities concerned can be contacted.

In the Caribbean Netherlands, the RCN unit SZW can be contacted via the e-mail address pension@rijksdienstCN.com. On Bonaire you can contact SZW by phone on +599 715 8888, on Sint Eustatius on +599 318 3376 and on Saba on +599 416 3804.

RCN