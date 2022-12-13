Alwyn Braaf appointed as new Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force

On December 12th, 2022, the Minister of Justice and Security nominated Mr. Alwyn Braaf to the King to be appointed as the new Chief of Police of the KPCN. After careful selection, Mr. Braaf has been nominated for the position by the selection committee.

Mr. Braaf has an extensive career with the Force, with more than 25 years at the KPCN. He currently holds the position of Chief of Investigation within the Force, a task he has performed with great professionalism and dedication.

The installation of the new Chief of Police will take place on Friday, January the 13th, 2023, and on January the 12th the current Chief of Police of the KPCN, Mr. Jose Rosales will resign his position. The KPCN is very grateful to Mr. Rosales for the 6 years he served as Chief of Police of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force. Mr. Rosales will receive and inaugurate the new Chief of Police and serve as an advisor to the Board of Police Chiefs for several more years.

KPCN

