Allowance for children with intensive care needs

Parents and caregivers of children aged 3 to 17 with intensive care needs in the Caribbean Netherlands are eligible for an allowance of $1,437 gross. This concession has been pledged by Minister Schouten (poverty policy, participation and pensions) to compensate for the structural double-child benefit that will be introduced once the legislative process is completed. The application period for the allowance runs from the 1st of November to the 30th of December 2022.

The temporary scheme applies to children with intensive care needs as a result of an illness or condition that makes a child require intensive support. For example, in the areas of body hygiene, toilet training, eating and drinking, mobility, behavior and medical care. Parents and caregivers of children who are or become 3 years of age or older (up to 17 years of age) from the 1st of November to the 30th of December 2022 and are entitled to child benefits in the Caribbean Netherlands can apply.

The medical assessment whether a child needs intensive care and whether parents/caregivers of a child are therefore eligible for the allowance is carried out on Bonaire through Sentro Akseso, on St. Eustatius through the GGD’s Prevention Clinic and on Saba through Public Health. Care needs are assessed as intensive if children require intensive daily supervision in several areas. This is expected to apply to a maximum of 5 percent of children in the Caribbean Netherlands. Only in case of a positive medical assessment can the $1,437 allowance be paid by the RCN unit SZW. This is a gross amount.

How to apply?

Applications can be submitted from the 1st of November up until and including the 30th of December 2022. On Bonaire, this can be done on weekdays between 08.00 and 16.30 at Sentro Akseso or by mail aanvraagkindzorg@aksesobon.com. Information evenings for parents/caregivers will take place on the 1st of November from 6 to 8 pm at GP practice in Rincon, and on the 2nd of November from 6 to 8 pm at Sentro Akseso in Kralendijk. After an explanation by the youth doctor, parents can ask questions and get help filling in the forms.

On St. Eustatius, applications can be submitted by making an appointment with the Prevention Clinic by calling telephone number (+599) 318 2891.

On Saba, applications can be submitted on Thursday from 2 to 4 pm at the Community Development Department.

Parents/caregivers can contact the above-mentioned organizations for the forms and assistance in filling them out, for questions about the medical assessment and any guidance on caring for the child. All information, the application form and the medical questionnaire can also be found online at www.rijksdienstcn.com.

