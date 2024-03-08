Alida Francis to become Governor of St. Eustatius

Lady M.A.U. (Alida) Francis will become the Island Governor of St. Eustatius. State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen of Kingdom Relations and Digitalization nominated her for appointment in the Council of Ministers.

Alida Francis (58) was born on St. Eustatius and has been Government Commissioner of St. Eustatius since February 2021 and was Deputy Government Commissioner in 2020. She previously worked, among other things, as senior communications advisor and spokesperson at the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland and was Director of Tourism for the island territory of St. Eustatius. Ms. Francis studied journalism at the School for Journalism in Tilburg.

The appointment will take effect on the date on which the Royal Decree Phase 3.0 of the St. Eustatius Provisions Restoration Act enters into force. On this day, at the same time, the administrative intervention on St. Eustatius will end. This also means the end of the term of the (deputy) Government Commissioner. The appointment of the governor marks the definitive return to democracy on the island since the intervention in 2018. This means that from that moment on, St. Eustatius will be responsible for carrying out its administrative tasks itself. The (acting) Kingdom Representative will also have a number of additional authorities until the expiration of the Act on the 1st of September 2024.

RCN.

