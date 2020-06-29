Home / 1-News / Alcohol testing on Saba revealed 3 drivers with an excessive alcohol percentage

Alcohol testing on Saba revealed 3 drivers with an excessive alcohol percentage

June 29, 2020 Leave a comment

Police report of Friday, June 26th  until Monday, June 29th 2020

On Friday June 26th , a traffic control took place on Saba at 3 different locations namely on the Samuel Charles Street, the JZ Ridge Road and in the parking lot of the tourist office in Windwardside. In total, 18 vehicles were checked with three warnings for faulty lighting, insurance documents and a driving ban.

A total of 6 drivers were also subjected to an alcohol test.  Of the 6, the Dräger indicated that 3 had an excessive alcohol percentage.

KPCN

Vector control strategy for mosquitoes proves to be efficient on Saba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved