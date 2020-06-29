Alcohol testing on Saba revealed 3 drivers with an excessive alcohol percentage

Police report of Friday, June 26th until Monday, June 29th 2020

On Friday June 26th , a traffic control took place on Saba at 3 different locations namely on the Samuel Charles Street, the JZ Ridge Road and in the parking lot of the tourist office in Windwardside. In total, 18 vehicles were checked with three warnings for faulty lighting, insurance documents and a driving ban.

A total of 6 drivers were also subjected to an alcohol test. Of the 6, the Dräger indicated that 3 had an excessive alcohol percentage.

KPCN