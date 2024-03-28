Air travel to Saba: less flights, but more passengers

In 2023, more than 504 thousand travelers passed through the airports of Bonaire, Saba and St Eustatius. That was 6 percent more than in 2022 and 10 percent more than in 2019. The number of aircraft movements to and from these airports was almost 15 percent higher than in 2022. Statistics Netherlands (CBS) reports this based on newly released figures.

Most passengers traveled to and from the three airports of the Caribbean Netherlands in January: nearly 47 thousand. The busiest day was Saturday 4 March, when 2.5 thousand travelers passed through the terminals of Flamingo Airport on Bonaire, F.D. Roosevelt Airport on St Eustatius, or Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport on Saba. On Friday 28 April, the airports collectively handled the most flights (94).

There was less air travel to and from Saba in 2023 than in the previous year; Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport handled 3.6 thousand flights in 2023, a decrease of 6.7 percent. However, Nearly 25 thousand passengers flew to and from Saba, an increase of nearly 17 percent compared to 2022.

CBS

