Air Caraïbes resumes connection with Pointe-à-Pitre and St. Barthélemy

Air Caraïbes announced Thursday it will be resuming an inter-island service between St. Martin, St. Barths and Guadeloupe as of today Friday, April 24.

The airline said it was selected after responding to the State’s request for a Public Service Delegation launched on April 22 to provide the service.

This service provides three flights per week on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between Pointe-à-Pitre and St. Barthélemy via St. Martin (Grand Case). The first rotations will take place from Friday, April 24, and for this first phase, until May 24.

To meet this demand, Air Caraïbes joined forces with its usual partner Saint-Barth Commuter to include St. Barthélemy as a destination. Air Caraïbes will offer a single fare between Pointe-à-Pitre and St. Martin, Pointe-à-Pitre and St. Barthélemy and St. Martin and St. Barthélemy. These fares, as well as the flight schedule, are available on the airline’s website from today: https://www.aircaraibes.com/.

From Pointe-à-Pitre there are scheduled flights to Paris. From there one can reach the rest of the world.

The Daily Herald