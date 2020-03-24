Air Antilles reinstates schedules for St. Martin, St. Barths, Guadeloupe

Contrary to its communiqué on March 21 announcing the suspension of all its commercial flights as of March 23, Air Antilles announced Tuesday it has reinstated a new schedule of flights between Point-à-Pitre, Marie Galante, St. Martin Grand Case, and St. Barths. This has been permitted in coordination with the Préfecture of Guadeloupe to maintain continuity in the region.

From Pointe-à- Pitre Air France still offers flights to The Netherlands. Check-out klm.com.

Pointe-à-Pitre and St. Martin Grand Case; go/return flights between Pointe-à- Pitre and St. Barths, and go/ return flights between St. Martin Grand Case and St. Barths.

A go/return flight between Point-à-Pitre and Marie Galante will be operated on Tuesday and Fridays. Flight times and conditions of sale can be found on website airantilles.com. Reservations can be made on airantilles.com or by email: callcenter@airantilles.com

Passengers are reminded that Air Antilles is applying strict hygiene rules conforming to recommendations by health agency ARS. Before travelling consult the current restrictive measures on the website airantilles.com page Flash Info Vol Coronavirus. Air Antilles is mobilized to accompany the population as best it can during this health crisis.

Passengers should take heed of the following phone numbers if travelling within the next 48 hours: (0690) 70.92.03, (0690) 70.92.05, (0690) 70.92.06.

Note that Winair is still available to organize charter flights Saba – St. Maarten. The costs are appr. USD 1950 / flight.

The Daily Herald