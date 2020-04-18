Home / 1-News / Air-ambulance evacuated two patients from Statia

Air-ambulance evacuated two patients from Statia

April 18, 2020 Leave a comment

A Queen Beatrix Medical Centre ambulance entered F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eusta­tius on Friday, April 17, for the evacuation of a patient to St. Maarten.

Shortly afterwards, an air ambulance touched down at the airport to transfer another emergency patient to Bonaire.

Emergency flights and cargo shipments are the only flights permitted during the air-travel ban in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The ban on commercial flights to Statia was extended by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The Daily Herald.

Public entity Statia introduces protocol for returning residents
Another COVID-19 case in St. Maarten, now 64

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved