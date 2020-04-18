Air-ambulance evacuated two patients from Statia

A Queen Beatrix Medical Centre ambulance entered F.D. Roosevelt Airport in St. Eusta­tius on Friday, April 17, for the evacuation of a patient to St. Maarten.

Shortly afterwards, an air ambulance touched down at the airport to transfer another emergency patient to Bonaire.

Emergency flights and cargo shipments are the only flights permitted during the air-travel ban in connection with the coronavirus pandemic. The ban on commercial flights to Statia was extended by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management.

The Daily Herald.