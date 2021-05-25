Address of Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19 issues May 24, 2021

Good day residents of Saba,

The new phased opening of the island is going well so far, but as with all new procedures, there will be things along the way that we need to monitor and adjust.

Today, May 24th, Saban residents no longer have to purchase insurance when traveling to St. Maarten. We should instead select that we are covered by ZVK insurance. In addition to this, persons traveling through St. Maarten in same-day transit to Saba only have to fill out the Saba EHAS entry form. You can find the entry form at sabatourism.com.

I want to remind the community that our entry requirements and on-island measures are in place to help keep us safe. As part of this, I am issuing a stern warning that falsified documents, information, or any breaches in safety protocols will not be tolerated and can result in fines or jail time. All documentation is carefully monitored.

We have requested and will continue to stress that it is vital that you inform yourself of the entrance procedures in a timely manner. Therefore, as soon as you receive your test results, if required, you should complete the entry form. If you wait until a few hours before arrival to Saba, you may not receive your approval in time. Approval can take up to 24 hours.

Although the public may be aware of who deals with the entry process to the island, please respect their private time, as there has been an increase in persons calling and texting outside of working hours with requests.

Remember, when traveling abroad, please follow the local safety protocols in place. We continue to see people neglecting their responsibility to themselves, their families, and the community. Being vaccinated adds to our security, but it does not mean that we let our guard down, which brings me to testing. Testing is another requirement that helps to prevent local transmission of covid-19 on Saba. Being vaccinated also does not exempt you from getting tested.

Thank you for your patience and understanding with the new processes as they have been put in place to keep us all safe. Although it may seem bureaucratic and cumbersome, the reality is that COVID-19 still exists, and we need to continue to keep our island safe.

Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.