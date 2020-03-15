Home / 1-News / Address from the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19: Sunday March 15, 2020

Address from the Island Governor Jonathan Johnson on Covid-19: Sunday March 15, 2020

March 15, 2020 Leave a comment

On Sunday, March 15, 2020 the Public Entity of Saba announced the following measures:

Summary of the measurements announced:

  • In general, also for all residents: do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary;
  • Saba is closed for all visitors, except for essential persons like medical specialists, etc.
  • There will be no more cruise ships for the rest of the season;
  • Visitors on island are encouraged to make additional travel plans because of the rapidly changing conditions;
  • Residents of Saba will be allowed to come home as long as there is transportation to the island. They will have to go into self-quarantine if the travel from countries or islands outside the 6 Caribbean Dutch islands;
  • Ferries Dawn II and The Edge will remain in operation, but their travel schedules may change. Check with the companies;
  • Saba welcomes cargo boats;
  • Schools remain open

GIS Saba

 

 

St. Maarten cancels Int’l. flights from US, Europe, UK for two weeks from Tuesday, March 17. Regional air and sea travel not affected.

