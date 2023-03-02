Additional airlift for Saba, Statia

With the recent developments that Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands (ZJCN) will start using scheduled WINAIR flights for some of its medical referrals three days per week, and after consultation with the Public Entity Saba, WINAIR has decided to add an additional direct flight.

The additional flights will start on March 8 and will be on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, operating between St. Maarten and Saba.

Commissioner of Tourism Bruce Zagers stated that Saba has long lobbied for WINAIR to be the primary carrier for medical referrals and that the charter services should be used as a supplement to ensure that there are ample opportunities for connectivity when referrals are being planned.

“Using WINAIR and its current schedule, without adding any additional airlift, greatly impacts our seat capacity, which was already very limited. We are very pleased that WINAIR agreed that additional capacity would be needed on these days and has decided to add the additional flight,” said Zagers.

With this additional flight, some 96 seats will be added to the seating capacity for Saba. The new flight for Saba is scheduled to depart from St. Maarten at 9.20 am and will depart again from Saba at 9.50 am, every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There will also be additional flights for St. Eustatius.

WINAIR President and CEO Michael Cleaver said that customer confidence and demand continued to grow in the region which includes the sister islands Saba and St. Eustatius. He mentioned the special relationship and the social and economic ties with Saba and St. Eustatius.

GIS

