Addendum signed to labour conditions agreement for personnel in education

The commissioners of education, the school boards, personnel representatives and the labour unions on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius signed the second addendum to the labour conditions agreement 2021-2023 on Wednesday, June 7.
This agreement pertains to closing the wage gap between primary and secondary education; a 4% wage increase from January 1, 2022, for all personnel in the education system; workload-related funds for schools that offer advanced education, including vocational education MBO; and professionalisation-related funds for schools that offer primary and advanced education, including MBO.
To close the wage gap, structural funds were made available from the Education Agreement and the “Her-mans motion” which was adopted by the Dutch Parliament. Now that the wage gap has been closed, salary scale LA will become void and all primary education teachers will be placed in scales LB, LC and LD. This measure will apply retroactively from January 1, 2022.
Salary-related funds that were still available after closing the wage gap, as well as labour-related funds left over from the labour conditions agreement 2021-2023, were used for a structural salary increase of 4% for all teaching and non-teaching personnel in primary and secondary secondary education and MBO.
The school boards in advanced education, including MBO, were offered structural funds to relieve the workload encountered by staff. Before these funds can be used, the school board must consult the schools’ participation council.
School boards in primary and secondary education have also been offered extra funds to maintain professionalism, knowledge and teacher expertise. They must also consult with the parent-teacher association before these funds can be used.
The measures in the addendum came into effect immediately once the addendum was signed.
The Daily Herald.