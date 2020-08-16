Active COVID-19 cases on French side up to 54

Since Wednesday, another thirteen COVID-19 cases detected on the French side have brought active cases up to 54. Two of those cases are in hospital (one in St. Martin, one in Guadeloupe) and 52 are isolating at home and being monitored.

This brings total cases confirmed by polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests in St. Martin since the epidemic began up to 109 according to the August 8-14 bulletin. Some 49 persons have recovered however. The latest figures are a result of the continuing testing campaign in the districts.

Agence Regional de la Santé (ARS) very much regrets the death of two patients, increasing the death toll to five.

Since August 8, some 551 PCR tests have been carried out in the community or at the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital to bring the number of tests done to date to 2,321. The figure of 2,858 tests done mentioned in the last health bulletin was an error.

The Daily Herald.