ACM sets maximum rates for the distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets [Autoriteit Consument en Markt] (ACM) has set maximum rates for the distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands. The rates are increasing significantly as of the 1st of July 2022 because fossil fuels are used to produce electricity and the prices of those fuels have risen substantially.

The ACM sets maximum rates for the production and distribution of electricity in the Caribbean Netherlands in December each year. If necessary the ACM adjusts the maximum rates per July 1st in order to take account of the changing fuel prices. Energy suppliers use these maximum rates as a basis for setting the prices which they charge residents and companies.

Subsidies

The increased fuel prices are having a significant impact on the energy bills of households on the BES islands. That is why the government has made subsidies available for 2022 to support people with the cost of living.

Bonaire

The maximum variable usage charges for Bonaire are increasing from 0.3260 USD/kWh to 0.4253 USD/kWh. The maximum ‘Pagabon’ (prepaid) rate is increasing from 0.5332 USD/kWh to 0.6325 USD/kWh. For the consumption of an average household on Bonaire, this means an increase of about USD 25.00 per month.

St. Eustatius

The maximum variable usage charges for St. Eustatius are increasing from 0.3553 USD/kWh to 0.4306 USD/kWh. For the consumption of an average household on St. Eustatius, this means an increase of about USD 19.00 per month.

Saba

The maximum variable usage charges for Saba are increasing from 0.4093 USD/kWh to 0.5195 USD/kWh. For the consumption of an average household on Saba, this means an increase of about USD 28.00 per month.

More information: Residents who have questions about the setting of energy rates can obtain more information from the Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM).

