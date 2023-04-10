A Sustainable Saba – Earth Day 2023

In order to give attention to the importance of preserving our island, the Public Entity Saba is planning a number of activities for this year’s Earth Day, which is coming up on April 22nd. The theme for this Earth Day is “A Sustainable Saba”.

The Sacred Heart School and Saba Comprehensive School have been given the assignment to construct a sculpture out of recycled materials. These sculptures will be displayed at the Sustainable Fair event at the Juliana Sports Field on April 22nd. The public is encouraged to come out and support the local youth. There will also be an arts and crafts market, games and activities for the public to enjoy.

The students will have the opportunity to go on field trips to the Waste Management Facility. Justin Simmons will also be welcoming students to his farm where they can learn about agriculture and animal husbandry.

The Public Entity Saba is organizing an event where a number of fruit trees will be planted. Some trees will be planted in St. John’s where the students will have the chance to learn how to plant a tree and they will also be in charge of maintaining them. The government is also donating some fruit trees to the Harry L. Johnson Museum in Windwardside.

The annual island-wide cleanup will take place on April 20th and 21st, in various locations. Residents are encouraged to come out and assist with this cleanup. It is important for the community to take pride in keeping Saba clean. The schedule and planning for the different locations are being worked out. T-shirts, gloves, snacks and refreshments will be provided to all volunteers.

Local businesses and foundations have been contacted to get involved. Everyone willing to participate, please send an email to recyclesaba@sabagov.nl. People can also speak with Jordan Every or Camilo Usuga. “We look forward to working together to give back to our island,” said organizer Jordan Every.