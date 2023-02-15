7 years imprisonment for attempted homicide

On September 3, 2022, the suspect struck the victim multiple times with a machete on various parts of her body, including her head and neck. This resulted in severe injuries. It is a miracle that the victim survived. According to the judge, this constitutes attempted manslaughter, which was also contended by the prosecutor. The defense argued, that the suspect blacked out due to excessive alcohol consumption and therefore did not know what he was doing at all. The suspect also repeatedly said, that he could not remember his own actions.

She also argued, that the victim could not have died because of the defendant’s actions and the injuries she sustained as a result. The judge disagreed. He ruled that the suspect had not blacked out and was well aware of what he had done.