Reinventing Aviation Safety with a New Fire Station

On Friday, August 25th, as part of the landmark celebrations, before the ceremony, the community had the exclusive opportunity to tour the new state-of-the-art fire station located at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport. This modern facility, operational around the clock, represents the culmination of years of planning and collaboration.

The Celebration: More Than an Anniversary

The event began on a musical note with a harmonious performance of the Saba Anthem sung by local students. With Acting Governor Miss Amelia Nicholson’s inspiring opening remarks as she delved into the island’s rich aviation history and the community’s commitment to progress. The event continued with keynote speeches providing a unique blend of local and regional perspectives.

Airport Manager Maegan Hassell took to the podium, standing as a living testament to the legacy of Saban resilience, to touch on the history of the airport and shed light on the airport’s future. Commissioner Bruce Zagers, who oversees the airport in his portfolio, was also present and delivered a speech on the airport’s history and notable achievements.

The Airport and WINAIR: A Relationship Built to Last