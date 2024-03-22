Saba Tourist Bureau attends recent Atlanta Travel and Adventure Show

Saba Tourist Bureau, in partnership with St. Eustatius Tourism Bureau, recently attended the Ravel and Adventure Show in Atlanta, Georgia.
Over the course of two days, the event attracted a wide range of attendees, including travel enthusiasts, media representatives and travel agents, as they discovered more about what Saba has to offer.
Visitors to the Saba booth were treated to a comprehensive overview of the island’s attractions, activities, accommodations and transportation options.
From thrilling outdoor adventures to tranquil relaxation spots, attendees were captivated by the diverse experiences available on Saba. Additionally, they received information on island-hopping opportunities facilitated by the bureau’s connectivity partners.
A major highlight of the show was the convenient direct flights from Atlanta to St. Maarten, which serves as a gateway to hop over and explore Saba. The strategic positioning of Atlanta as a prime hub for travel creates an ideal platform for spreading awareness about Saba’s unique attractions and fostering increased visitor engagement. This marked the first time participating in the Atlanta Travel and Adventure Show, signalling a significant milestone in expanding the island’s presence in key markets.
Adding to the excitement, visitors had the chance to enter a raffle for enticing prizes generously sponsored by Cottage Club, Makana Ferry Service and Sea Saba.
Representing the island at the event were Malinda Hassell, Director of Tourism and Stephanie Peterson, Tourist Bureau Receptionist.
Reflecting on the experience, Hassell stated, “The Atlanta Travel and Adventure Show provided an invaluable platform for us to showcase Saba’s unique charm and adventure opportunities to a diverse audience. We are thrilled by the enthusiastic response received and look forward to welcoming more travellers to experience Saba firsthand.
“These shows not only allow us to showcase our island, but also provide invaluable insights on how to effectively represent and promote Saba. The island continues to captivate travellers’ interest. Saba Tourist Bureau remains focused on positioning the island as a premier destination for adventure seekers and nature enthusiasts in our key source markets.”
