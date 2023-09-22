Nine students received their “Certificate Nederland als vreemde taal” (CnAVT) Dutch A2 certificates from Saba Reach Foundation

Nine students received their “Certificate Nederland als vreemde taal” (CnAVT) Dutch A2 certificates from Saba Reach Foundation on Wednesday evening.

A total of 11 students had registered for the course; however, nine were successful. Saba Reach Foundation conducts the Dutch language examinations in collaboration with Taal Unie and University of Leuven in Belgium.

Persons can obtain more information on the programmes offered by Saba Reach Foundation by send­ing an email to director@sabareach.org.

