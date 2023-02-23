Appointment permanent notary for Saba, Statia in the making

The process to appoint a permanent notary for St. Eustatius and Saba has been initiated. The current notary, Marcia Bouterse, was appointed last summer for the islands on a temporary basis until a permanent solution was found.
The Joint Court of Justice of Aruba, Curacao and St. Maarten, and of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has started the process to appoint a notary on a permanent basis for St. Eustatius and Saba, Dutch State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitisation Alexandra van Huffelen informed the Dutch Second Chamber of Parliament on Tuesday.
The liberal democratic VVD party had asked for clarity on this matter as part of a written consultation about the St. Eustatius intervention. The VVD said it was happy that for the time being an interim notary was found for St. Eustatius and Saba, but that they continued to find the situation “vulnerable”. The VVD asked what steps were being taken to realise a more sustainable solution.
Aside from the appointment of a permanent notary for the islands, Van Huffelen told the Second Chamber that the Dutch Ministry of Justice and Security, in consultation with the notaries in the Caribbean Netherlands, would determine what would be needed to replace one another in case of temporary absence.
“For the long term, we have to look at what way the legal framework, also considering the comply or explain principle, can connect more to the rest of the Netherlands and in which way changes in the legal framework in the area of digitisation can be beneficial in practice for the Caribbean Netherlands,” stated Van Huffelen.
The digitising of notarial deeds is one of the things that could be addressed as part of the solution. In this regard, it is important to, together with the public entities St. Eustatius and Saba and the office of the notary, see how the vulnerability of service providing can he reduced through digitisation.
At the same time, it was important that the digitisation efforts would not affect the presence and accessibility of notarial services in the region, assured Van Huffelen. St. Eustatius and Saba are very content with the presence of a notary since the summer of 2022. Before that, the islands had been without a notary for some time.
The Daily Herald.
Each island needs a permanent notary as the current notary is so overwhelmed with work, cases cannot be addressed in a timely manner. Months go by before the notary can even see a client and then even longer before she can handle the case, which makes it close to a year before anything can be done. Not acceptable. She also is so busy she can’t even answer emails or phone calls. Very unprofessional. Either another notary needs to be appointed to assist her or each island needs their own notary. As is, this is only a slight better improvement than our previous situation of no notary. No one should have to wait a year or more to have notarial services provided.