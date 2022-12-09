New streetlights installed in Hell’s Gate

New streetlights were installed in the Hell’s Gate Guts this week as part of the streetlights project of the Public Entity Saba to improve road safety. On Wednesday evening, December 7, the streetlights came on for the first time in an area that had been unlit until now.

The materials for the 13 new streetlights were purchased and provided by the Public Entity Saba, which initiated and financed the entire project, including the installation. This became financially possible because of the additional free allowance received in 2022.

Saba Electric Company (SEC) provided the expertise and labor to install the lights and took care of the engineering, the installation of the arm, and the electrical connection. A contractor did the installation of the poles. Streetlights are owned by the Public Entity Saba and are maintained by SEC.

The new streetlights were mainly installed at the request of Hell’s Gate and Windwardside residents. “Not only is this area very dark at night because there is no other lighting in the area, but it is frequently used by many in the early morning hours and the evenings for walking, so improving safety was important,” stated Commissioner Bruce Zagers.

As part of the government’s vision to have streetlights throughout the island in the interest of road safety, the Government and SEC will continue to look at areas where streetlights are lacking and will also look into smart street lighting for the future with motion sensors and the possibility of dimmers.

GIS Saba

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

