Public meeting Central Committee November 10th

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to a Public Central Committee meeting on Thursday November 10th, 2022 @ 2:00 pm. You can also view the live stream of the meeting on The Public Entity Saba Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the minutes from the public Central Committee meeting on October 11th, 2022 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Financial Outlook 2023 Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Questions Closing

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, M. Levenstone and the Chairman of the Central Committee, E. C. Heyliger

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or griffie@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to contact the Island Registrar before Monday, November 7th, 2022 in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.

