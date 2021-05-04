Tuesday, the 4th of May is ‘International Firefighters Day’. Due to the current measures taken related to COVID-19, it is not possible for the Caribbean Netherlands Fire Department (BKCN) to celebrate this day together.

However, In order to pay attention to this special day, the BKCN will drive through the streets of the islands on Tuesday the 4th of May, at 1.30PM with a number of its vehicles with flashing lights and sirens. This way, the activities of the firefighters worldwide and the risks they take in order to contribute to general safety will be commemorated.

RCN