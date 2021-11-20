Saba records a Covid-19 infection – contacts in quarantine

On Friday, November 19th, Saba recorded a positive covid-19 case. Close contacts were identified and in quarantine.

Remember:

1. We are all in this together, and everybody must do their part. It is not only the duty of the OMT or government to mitigate the risk of covid but also the community.

2. Continue to take personal responsibility when traveling and adhere to the on-island rules of your travel destinations.

3. If you are experiencing flu-like symptoms, call the Saba Cares clinic and stay at home as much as possible when sick

4. Continue to monitor all communications from the Island Government of Public Entity Saba

5. The covid-19 virus can affect anyone, and we should treat everyone with respect.

6. The situation surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic remains fluid, and the Island Government of the Public Entity Saba reserves the right to change any conditions at all times when the circumstances require it.