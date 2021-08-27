Tropics Café in Windwardside was the venue of a well-attended event, jointly hosted by Tropics Café / Juliana’s Hotel and the Saba Conservation Foundation (SCF).

The evening started with a presentation on the new “Visual Identity” of the foundation. According to Managing Director, Kai Wulf, after more than 30 years, the organization had outgrown the old brand mark, because it no longer symbolized the broader mandate of the SCF, encompassing the management of the Saba Marine-, Saba Bank- and Mt. Scenery National Parks. Furthermore, a more contemporary, fresh design was deemed opportune with the evolution of the organization.

The renewal announcements made a good transition to honoring outgoing SCF Board members Johanna van’t Hof, Karen George Hodge, Michael Chammaa and Carl Buncamper.

SCF Chairman, Peter Johnson, thanked each of them for their longstanding, voluntary service and dedication – especially Ms. Van’t Hof, who grew up in the sphere of the foundation, which her father, Tom van’t Hof, cofounded and led until 1998.

Tom van’t Hof is also prominently featured and narrates a new film, entitled “Reaching for the Clouds”, based on his popular slideshow about Saba’s nature, he regularly presented to Saba visitors.

Produced by locally based film production company, Chizzilala, over the span of 5 years, the movie follows Mr. van’t Hof through the various ecosystems of Saba, describing their unique flora, fauna and breathtaking landscapes. The audience was moved and very impressed by the outstanding quality of the film, which will now be shown to tourists every Wednesday evening at Tropics Café.

SCF.