Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds calls all artists of the Caribbean Netherlands for its Covid Art Project

On Wednesday 5 May 2021 The Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds starts the “Covid Art” project. The Prins Bernhard Cultuurfonds Caribbean creatively encourages the Caribbean Netherlands to submit creative pieces, developed by and/or for COVID, via their online communication channels.

It can be a creation that is inspired by Covid and came about during this Covid period. Or a creation that is about Covid, or has just been developed through Covid. In any case, it is important that your creation would not have existed without the impulses of the Pandemic.

You have two weeks to submit one or more creation(s) digitally (photos, videos, compilations, interviews, etc) (until Wednesday 19 May 2021). The PBCCG makes a (film) compilation of the submitted creations. which will be shown daily on our social media channels in the month of June 2021. With this action, the PBCCG wants to underline its appreciation and recognition for you, our culture developers, and highlight the power and importance of the connection through art and culture!

Are you a local artist and have you developed a beautiful creation despite this difficult time?

JOIN US!… and send your information; video, photo(s), painting, art piece, poem, spoken word, piece of music, story, interview in a digital presentation form to: info@pbccaribbean.com.

Don’t forget to send a link from your portfolio, website or Facebook or instagram account, so that we can create a link to your Page, so that people can delve into your art or contact you if you wish.

Would you like to participate, but you have questions?

No problem… Mail to: melanie@pbcaribbean.com and make a call appointment!

