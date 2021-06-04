45th Saba Summer Festival

Known as the biggest, baddest and littest festival on Saba, the Saba Summer Festival will soon be here!! Get ready!! We invite you, your boo, your family, and friends too to a festival filled with high-energy parties!

Our grand parade days will be Saturday 24th & Sunday 25th of July 2021 and will be characterized by energetic revelers, flamboyant costumes/outfits, music, and colorful floats and parades.

We will post the schedule up soon, so stay tuned. We would greatly appreciate it if you shared this event and invite your friends on Facebook.

Thank you for your support.

See you in July