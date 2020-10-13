Saban man sentenced for importing cocaine and weed

BES Reporter writes that on October 8, a Saban man (35 years old) appeared at the Court of First Instance. The man had imported, along with another, 100 grams of cocaine and 464 grams of marijuana via a cargo boat from Sint Maarten to Saba on August 12, 2020.

He stated that the drugs were for his own use and initially did not show any disapproval for its importation. But the judge pointed out to him that drugs for personal use are also punishable and that personal use therefore should not be a reason for approval for buying or importing drugs. The Public Prosecutor emphasized that the use of drugs is harmful to people’s health. This is now also apparent from the fact that the man suffers from psychological complaints due to his drug addiction. Moreover, the import and trade in drugs poses a threat to the small society of Saba and can be accompanied by a lot of nuisance and crime.

The man is also known as a frequent offender in drug related crimes. In accordance with the current Opium Directive of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, he has been sentenced to 15 months in prison, of which 6 months suspended, with a probationary period of 3 years. During the probationary period, he is placed under the supervision of the probation service and must, among other things, receive counseling and go to treatment for his drug addiction.

