35th death anniv. of Police Officer Samuel A. Charles commemorated

March 15, 2024

The 35th anniversary of the slaying of late Police Officer Samuel A. Charles was marked with a solemn ceremony in The Bottom on Thursday, March 14.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force, along with Charles’ family, organised a church service and wreath-laying at his grave-site, as well as at his bust located in front of the police sta­tion and at the monument representing the site of the tragic incident.

His family unveiled an Adopt A Box storyboard outside their home on Ran­dolph Duncan Road in The Bottom, commemorating his life and work.

The family of the late Police Officer Samuel Charles revealed on Thursday an Adopt A Box storyboard of his life outside of their home in The Bottom.

The ceremony reflected on Charles’ impact on his community as a champion against drug use and his death which shook both the local community and the community of the former Netherlands Antilles.

The Daily Herald.

Saba News