2023 Saba Day Wahoo Tournament was a great success

December 4, 2023

Congratulations to all the participants of the Saba Day Wahoo Tournament!

How heavy is this wahoo?

After an intense competition filled with thrilling moments, we are excited to unveil the well-deserved winners. This year we made a new record with 30 boats INCLUDING 136 PARTICIPANTS!

Saba had 10 boats, Statia has 2, St.Kitts had 1, Nevis had 1, SXM had 3, St. Barths had 13!

The winners:

1st Place – Largest Wahoo – Obsession at 51.5 lbs
2nd Place – 1st Most Overall Weight – O’Top Sea at 175 lbs
3rd Place – 2nd Overall Weight- Opportunity at 131.5 lbs
Largest Mahi Mahi – Blue Crush
Largest Tuna – Navigator
Most Barracudas – Rhiannon
Best Dressed – Bridgette
Best Female Angler – Rosa Johnson
Best Jr Angler – Preston Tentholt

We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners and participants for making the Saba Day Wahoo Tournament a resounding success. Your passion for fishing has truly elevated this event, and we look forward to more thrilling competitions in the future!

Saba Day Wahoo Tournament

