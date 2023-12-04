2023 Saba Day Wahoo Tournament was a great success

Congratulations to all the participants of the Saba Day Wahoo Tournament!
After an intense competition filled with thrilling moments, we are excited to unveil the well-deserved winners. This year we made a new record with 30 boats INCLUDING 136 PARTICIPANTS!
Saba had 10 boats, Statia has 2, St.Kitts had 1, Nevis had 1, SXM had 3, St. Barths had 13!
The winners:
1st Place – Largest Wahoo – Obsession at 51.5 lbs
2nd Place – 1st Most Overall Weight – O’Top Sea at 175 lbs
3rd Place – 2nd Overall Weight- Opportunity at 131.5 lbs
Largest Mahi Mahi – Blue Crush
Largest Tuna – Navigator
Most Barracudas – Rhiannon
Best Dressed – Bridgette
Best Female Angler – Rosa Johnson
Best Jr Angler – Preston Tentholt
We extend our sincere congratulations to all the winners and participants for making the Saba Day Wahoo Tournament a resounding success. Your passion for fishing has truly elevated this event, and we look forward to more thrilling competitions in the future!
Saba Day Wahoo Tournament