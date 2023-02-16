2023 Create & Learn program runs from February – September

The first Create & Learn was a month-long program held in May 2018 with 12 artists of different skills. We are excited to re-launch this program in 2023 with a bit of a different approach!

There will be 4 two-week events in 2023, a total of 20 artists with 5 artists showcased at each event.

Event 1: February 22-March 8

Event 2: April 12-26

Event 3: June 18-July 2

Event 4: August 24-September 7

Many crafts traditional to Saba have been incorporated into the program. We hope to be able to link other art forms to traditional Saban practices as well. The artists will also work with Saba’s youth, elderly and disadvantaged adults. Our goal is to inspire a new generation of creativity while reinforcing the values of traditional craftsmanship and art forms.

The first event will feature local artists JoBean (glass art), Anna Keene (indigo dye), and Els Mommers (fabric fusion mixed media) with guest artists Laura Nelkin (knitting) and Nikki Furlong (paper quilling). More information about the artists, workshops, and dates can be found https://www.seaandlearn.org/the-artists. Please note pre-registration is required in order to attend. Materials are included in the price of each workshop.

Whether you hope to learn a new artform or improve a technique or just get together with like-minded people, look forward to four fun, creative events!

Cretae & Learn

