20 million euros for the Caribbean Netherlands

The central government is investing 20 million euros in Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. Thus contributing to the desired strengthening of society and broad prosperity on the islands. The investment is in addition of the 30 million that was made available before from the ‘Regio Envelop’. On a proposal of State Secretary Carola Schouten (Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality) and Minister Raymond Knops (Interior and Kingdom Relations) the cabinet agreed to this today.

Minister Schouten: “The Caribbean Netherlands are already well underway to enhance the broad prosperity. Last September I visited Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. I was at the start of one of the projects from the previous round, the hydroponics farm on Saba and I saw firsthand the erosion problems on St. Eustatius which are dealt with through money from the ‘Regio Envelop’. With this new impulse the islands can continue with the good plans and ambitions, allowing the region to move forward. And that is where the government is focusing on the Region Deals”.

Minister Knops:” The continuation of a contribution from the ‘Regio Envelop’ for the Caribbean Netherlands underlines the importance that the government as a whole attaches to identifying and addressing the challenges where Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius stand for.”

With this investment, five projects on Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire get a boost from the central government. One of these projects aims at preventing further deterioration of coral reefs. Coral reefs play an important economic and ecological role in the Caribbean Netherlands. To protect and restore the reef a coral recovery plan was drawn up that aims to improve the coastal water quality and the planting of coral.

On Bonaire there will be a counter where people can get information on jobs and employment. This will increase job opportunities and provide one point of contact for job seekers, workers and employers.

Good housing is important for qualitative good childcare. The cabinet therefore provides 8 million euros for projects to improve the housing of childcare and extracurricular facilities on Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba.

Financial Partnership

In order to improve the quality of life and broaden prosperity the central government invests with funds from the ‘Regio Envelop’ in the socio-economic development of the Caribbean Netherlands. The central government earlier made 30 million euros available from the ‘Regio Envelop’ for Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius. These projects make Saba and St. Eustatius more hurricane proof and safer. On Bonaire the projects focus on strengthening of the labor market and social housing.

