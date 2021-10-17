2 million for BES islands to compensate higher energy costs

Of the 2.9 billion euros that the central government is allocating to dampen the higher energy costs for citizens and businesses, an amount of 2 million is intended for Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. State Secretary for Economic Affairs and Climate Policy Dilan Yesilgoz¬Zegerius reports this to the House of Representatives.

How the allowance will be paid out on the islands remains to be determined. It is not clear whether the business community is also eligible for a contribution. According to the State Secretary, “an appropriate compensation for the energy bill is being sought.” While the European Netherlands is confronted with explosively increased natural gas prices, the Caribbean Netherlands has been experiencing the adverse consequences of rising oil prices for some time.

Rarely will a motion in the House of Representatives be carried out so quickly, even before it has been put to a vote. On Thursday evening, Joba van den Berg (CDA) submitted a motion in which the cabinet is asked not to forget the BES islands in the plan to compensate for the higher energy costs in the European Netherlands. Barely a day later, Ye§ilgoz-Zegerius pledges 2 million.

Dossier Koninkrijk Realaties