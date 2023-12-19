13 students receive English certificates

Saba Reach Foundation handed out certificates on Wednes­day to thirteen students who completed English language courses offered by the local non-profit or­ganisation.

Seven passed the foun­dation’s Al-level English course and another six passed the B1-level Eng­lish course.

The 12-week courses were taught by Allan Carolina this year. Dur­ing the certification cer­emony, Carolina gave a word for thanks for the students’ motivation and appreciation for lan­guage.

Afterwards, the success­ful students enjoyed an evening of celebration at Chez Bubba restaurant in Windwardside.

Saba Reach Foundation regularly offers adult lan­guage classes in Dutch, English and Spanish at various levels. These are organised by the founda­tion’s Adult Continuing Education Team Leader Cato dc Schepper.

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

