13 students receive English certificates

Saba Reach Foundation handed out certificates on Wednesday to thirteen students who completed English language courses offered by the local non-profit organisation.
Seven passed the foundation’s Al-level English course and another six passed the B1-level English course.
The 12-week courses were taught by Allan Carolina this year. During the certification ceremony, Carolina gave a word for thanks for the students’ motivation and appreciation for language.
Afterwards, the successful students enjoyed an evening of celebration at Chez Bubba restaurant in Windwardside.
Saba Reach Foundation regularly offers adult language classes in Dutch, English and Spanish at various levels. These are organised by the foundation’s Adult Continuing Education Team Leader Cato dc Schepper.
The Daily Herald.