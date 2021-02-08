1,000 Sabans registered for COVID vaccination

So far, some 1,000 residents have registered for vaccination against the coronavirus COVID-19, Island Governor Jonathan Johnson said in an update.

Based on communication from the Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport in the Netherlands, Saba will receive the vaccines next week. The Outbreak Management Team (OMT) and Saba Health Care Foundation are busy get­ting the logistics in place, the governor said.

The plan is to start the vaccination process in the week of February 22 at Eugenius Johnson Center in Windwardside for the first round of vaccination, which is estimated to take about six to seven days. The second round of vaccina­tions will take place about a month later. Persons will receive time slots to go and receive their vaccination.

Governor Johnson urged everyone that has not regis­tered for the vaccine as yet to do so. “We arc not trying to force the vaccine on any­one, but registration helps us with planning of the vaccination days, and we want to ensure that we get enough vaccines for the entire adult population. Cur­rently, some 1,000 persons have registered, and that is very good so far,” he said.

Government employees will have the opportunity to leave their job to be vac­cinated. Johnson said he hoped that other employers would follow.

He said that government met with the Creole-speak­ing community on Mon­day, February 1, and with Spanish-speaking residents on Thursday, February 4, to inform them about the vaccination process and to answer questions.

GIS.