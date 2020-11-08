100% PASSING RATE FOR SABA COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL STUDENTS

The students of the Saba Comprehensive School registered an exceptional performance at their 2020 CSEC, CAPE, MBO, and Dutch Cambridge examinations as the school procured a 100% pass rate, once again. The Saba Comprehensive School offers the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC), the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE), and the Dutch MBO Level 2. The SCS is the only school for secondary and vocational education on Saba.

There is one graduate in the vocational stream, who passed his exam for Technical Maintenance Assistant. He is the last student to write the Dutch MBO Exam as the SCS phased out the MBO and implemented the Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) to assess the students in the vocational areas of Maritime, Early Childhood, Hospitality and General Construction.

Graduation Day is set for November 28, 2020 when the students will receive their diplomas. It will be the first time that a student will graduate with a CAPE diploma. The SCS implemented CAPE to provide post-secondary certification for students who wish to further their studies on island. Currently, the students enrolled in the CAPE program will aim for the Associate’s Degree. The SCS is also trying to recruit students from St. Maarten and St. Eustatius to enroll in their CAPE or CVQ Programs. “We welcome students from our neighboring islands if they would like to enroll in one of our programs” the Principal of the SCS, Anton Hermans stated. “Depending on the situation of the prospective students we will be able to support them with housing and/or supervision on their educational journey” he continued.

The CXC employed an Independent Review Team as there were numerous concerns expressed throughout the region with respect to the examination procedures used. The team found the administration and marking of the examinations by CXC to be in keeping with the necessary requirements of the examination body. However, as is stated in their report, the SBA’s were scrutinized or marked more thoroughly; this revealed inconsistencies

in some teachers’ marks in various territories. Hence, the official release of the CSEC and CAPE 2020 results have been delayed due to the impact of COVID-19 on various territories.

Nevertheless, the SCS wishes to congratulate all students on their success and hopes that parents/guardians will consider the SCS as a choice to further their children’s education.

The SCS will be participating in the online Career and Study Choice event www.studychoicecaribbean.com in an effort to inform students, parents and guardians about the options on Saba.

