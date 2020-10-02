10 new COVID-19 recoveries reported

The Min­istry of Public Health, So­cial Development and La­bour VSA has confirmed one new active COVID-19 case in St. Maarten as of Thursday, October 1.

Ten persons have report­edly recovered from the virus, bringing the total ac­tive cases to 79. The total number of confirmed cases is now 668.

Collective Prevention Ser­vices (CPS) is monitoring 74 persons in home isola­tion. Currently there are 206 persons in quarantine. There are now four patients hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) and one patient is isolated and being monitored. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 remains at 22.

The number of persons re­covered since the first case surfaced in St. Maarten is now 567.

CPS has tested 1,041 trav­ellers arriving at Princess Juliana International Air­port (PJIA) and 2,726 per­sons throughout the com­munity.

CPS assures that as the numbers continue to fluc­tuate, the department will continue to actively execute its contact tracing mea­sures.

