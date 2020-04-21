1 more positive case pushes total COVID•19 for Dutch side to 68

St. Maarten recorded one ad­ditional positive COVID-19 case on Monday, April 20, bringing the total number of positive cases to 68 and the current number of active cases to 46.

Prime Minister and Chair­person of the Emergency Operations Center Silveria Jacobs said in a national ad­dress on Monday evening that as of 4:00pm there were still 98 persons in self-quaran­tine and 87 in self-isolation. The number of persons test­ed went up from 225 to 244, 68 of whom are positive (plus one); 141 tested negative; 39 results are still pending and one is inconclusive.

The 68 positive cases in­clude 47 male and 21 female patients. The death toll for COVID-19 remains at 10.

A total of seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalised at St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC).

Jacobs encouraged everyone experiencing symptoms to immediately notify their gen­eral practitioner or Collective Prevention Services (CPS) at tel. 914, noting that it is better to catch the virus early so that proper medication and care can be provided to patients.

She encouraged persons who have underlying health conditions such as diabe­tes, hypertension, lung or heart disease and obesity ­amongst others—to remain at home as their health systems are more compromised and they are susceptible to having serious and severe cases of COVID-19.

